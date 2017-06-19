India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati hail Hardik Pandya’s effort in dismal loss

Hardik Pandya scored 76 off 43 balls. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya scored 76 off 43 balls. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final saw India fall to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. In a match full of disappointing performances by the defending champions, the only good thing that happened for India was Hardik Pandya.

Pandya slammed the fastest fifty ever in the tournament’s final. The all-rounder made 76 before getting dismissed in a run-out. It took the 23-year old only 32 balls to surpass Australian great Adam Gilchrist and become the fastest to make a half-century in an ICC final. Gilchrist held the record earlier of 33 balls at ICC World Cup 1999.

Pandya put up a great fight in a lost cause against Pakistan, who set a target of 339 runs in the first innings. He scored 76 off 43 balls but had to go due to a misunderstanding with partner Ravindra Jadeja.

Indians took to Twitter to celebrate the only good thing that happened during the final. Among those who tweeted when Pandya got out was Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar who said, “Yaar.. the Hardik run out was heartbreaking.. well played man.”

Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar were also impressed by Pandya’s performance, saying that he was playing to win.

Yaar.. the Hardik run out was heartbreaking.. well played man. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) 18 June 2017

Don’t understand why @imjadeja didn’t sacrifice his wicket when he saw @hardikpandya7 at his end. RJ was having a bad day at office anyway — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 18 June 2017

@hardikpandya7 seems to have different ideas. How well is he hitting the ball? Outstanding batting — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 18 June 2017

As far as Pandya was concerned he was still playing to win. That’s why that reaction after getting out. Impressed! 👏👏👏#CT17 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 18 June 2017

You put up a fight @hardikpandya7 … And that’s what matters .. #IndvPak — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 18 June 2017

Absolutely heroic innings @hardikpandya7 – proud of u man. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) 18 June 2017

Kohli has invested a lot of faith in Pandya and today’s knock shows that it was justified. Cleanest hitter in this line-up. #CT17 #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 June 2017

India was all out after making a disappointing 158 as Pakistan was crowned as the new champions.

