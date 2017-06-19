Latest News
India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati hail Hardik Pandya’s effort in dismal loss

As defending champions India went down by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, Hardik Pandya put up a brave fight to create the record of the fastest fifty in ICC final's history.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 19, 2017 11:33 am
hardik pandya, pandya, hardik pandya fastest fifty, icc champions trophy 2017, india vs pakistan, india, champions trophy, cricket, indian express Hardik Pandya scored 76 off 43 balls. (Source: Reuters)
The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final saw India fall to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. In a match full of disappointing performances by the defending champions, the only good thing that happened for India was Hardik Pandya.

Pandya slammed the fastest fifty ever in the tournament’s final. The all-rounder made 76 before getting dismissed in a run-out. It took the 23-year old only 32 balls to surpass Australian great Adam Gilchrist and become the fastest to make a half-century in an ICC final. Gilchrist held the record earlier of 33 balls at ICC World Cup 1999.

Pandya put up a great fight in a lost cause against Pakistan, who set a target of 339 runs in the first innings. He scored 76 off 43 balls but had to go due to a misunderstanding with partner Ravindra Jadeja.

Indians took to Twitter to celebrate the only good thing that happened during the final. Among those who tweeted when Pandya got out was Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar who said, “Yaar.. the Hardik run out was heartbreaking.. well played man.”

Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar were also impressed by Pandya’s performance, saying that he was playing to win.

India was all out after making a disappointing 158 as Pakistan was crowned as the new champions.

