India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati reacts to India’s ‘comprehensive victory’

Virat Kohli came roaring back to form, scoring an unbeaten 81 off just 68 balls. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli came roaring back to form, scoring an unbeaten 81 off just 68 balls. (Source: Reuters)

India cruised to a 124-run win over arch rivals Pakistan in a rain-curtailed match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston. The match was one that was repeatedly interrupted by rains and in the end, Pakistan’s target of 320 to be made off 48 overs was reduced to 289 to made off 41 overs.

Pakistan were given a good start to their innings by openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad. The two put up a 47 runs off 9 overs before Shehzad was caught leg before by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shehzad may have stood a chance had he gone for the review but he decided against it and accepted the umpire’s decision. His wicket was soon followed by that of Babar Azam by Umesh Yadav. Azhar Ali and Shoib Malik then stuck on for eight more overs before the former became the first to fall to Jadeja. Jadeja then effected the run-out of Malik through a brilliant fielding effort and Pakistan never truly recovered from there. When the wicket of Hasan Ali fell and the injured Wahab Riaz did not come out to bat, Pakistan were behind the target by 124 runs giving India a convincing win in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India off to a flier in their innings. The two put up an opening partnership of 136 runs. Dhawan was the first to be dismissed after having made 68 runs. Rohit Sharma was then dismissed just nine runs short of his century. Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh then took the attack to the opposition after play was resumed following rains and the innings was curtailed to 48 overs.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

Dis is called comprehensive Victory 💪 Great all round performance. Congratulations Team INDIA 👏 Keep it goin #INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophy2017 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 4 June 2017

Our age old problems with strike rotation and poor death bowling hurt us badly in the game — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 4 June 2017

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 4 June 2017

India next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday while Pakistan are up against South Africa a day later.

