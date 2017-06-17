India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed’s uncle to support India in the final

Sarfraz Ahmed’s side will face India’s challenge in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed’s side will face India’s challenge in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval. (Source: AP)

While Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed will lead his side against India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday, his uncle Mehboob Hasan who stays in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh will be cheering for India.

Sarfraz might be leading the Pakistan side, but for Hasan and his kids, it’s India for whom they will cheer.

“Where is the pressure? He (Sarfraz) is playing for his team. My children and I always root for Team India,” said Hasan reported Hindustan Times.

Hailing India’s ability, Ahmed’s uncle suggested that the Indian side have a superior combination of players.

“His team cannot match our team. We have better players and our team is superior. I can bet that India will win the trophy,” Hasan said.

He recalled the last meeting with Sarfraz and expressed that he feels pretty good about the wicket-keeper batsman’s success in the cricketing world.

“He flew us from Karachi to Lahore for this match,” he recalls with pride. The last time uncle and nephew met was in Chandigarh last year when Pakistan played Australia in a World Twenty20 match. “I am happy he is doing so well in life and cricket,” he added.

Hasan keeps in touch with his sister (Sarfraz’s mother ) through Skype. “She is not well these days. I want to go and see her in Karachi,” he said.

“She often fretted about Sarfraz’s passion for cricket and would say he might end up hitting someone,” he added.

