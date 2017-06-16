ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma introduces ‘new trainer’ in Shikhar Dhawan’s son; watch video

Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics after giving his best in the entire Champions Trophy campaign. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics after giving his best in the entire Champions Trophy campaign. (Source: Reuters)

After a nine-wicket convincing win over Bangladesh in the second semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy, Team India players spent some quality time with their teammates, family and friends. The in-form Indian opener Rohit Sharma also spent some fun time with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar.

He posted a video on his Instagram account where he gives Zoravar a small challenge for a short race and enjoys running alongside him. The caption of the video said,”Introducing my trainer Zoravar! Got me game ready for the semis 💪 🏃.”

India displayed a remarkable performance on Friday against Bangladesh by dominating the entire match. Rohit once again stepped up for his side and smashed a blistering 123-run knock, becoming the second highest scorer in the tournament with 304 runs, just 13 runs short of Dhawan.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh finished their innings with 264 for the loss of seven wickets. Indian bowlers made a strong comeback after Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim’s crucial 123-run partnership for third wicket.

Rohit has performed exceedingly well in the entire Champions Trophy campaign. He smashed a brilliant 91 against Pakistan in the first match, followed by another impressive 78 against Sri Lanka in the next match.

Rohit has been rested for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, which includes five one-day matches and a T20. For the time being, his entire focus will be on performing against Pakistan in the final and take India to their second consecutive Champions Trophy glory.

