India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma misses ton, hits the right notes in opener

Rohit Sharma scored 91 runs against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma scored 91 runs against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma commenced his ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on the right note as he scored 91 off 119 balls against Pakistan in India’s first match in the tournament. The right-handed batsman initially was watchful but soon accelerated and began to hammer the Pakistan bowlers. Sharma was eventually sent back to the pavilion after he fell short of his ground while stealing a single.

On the fourth delivery of the 36th over, Shadab Khan bowled a tossed up delivery outside off-stump to Virat Kohli. Kohli stretched out and called out for a single after pushing the ball towards the off-side. Rohit responded to the skipper’s call and made a desperate dive. But a decent throw from Babar Azam and a perfect finishing from Sarfraz Ahmed at the wicket-keeper’s end saw Rohit walking back in the hut.

Rohit missed out on what could have been his eleventh ODI hundred by 9 runs but surely gave a glimpse of the kind of form he is in. His innings of 91 runs included seven boundaries and two maximums.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz after winning the toss asked India to bat first. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit gave them a sublime start as the two players put a partnership of 136 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan was undone by Shadab Khan after Azhar Ali took a decent catch in the deep.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd