India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Painful to see Pakistan get thrashed by India without a fight, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan expressed his disappointment and "pain" at seeing Pakistan lose easily to India in the opening match for the teams at ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India won the Group B contest by 124 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 5, 2017 4:18 pm
india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, icc champions trophy 2017, imran khan, cricket news, sports news, indian express India won their opening ICC Champions Trophy game by 124 runs against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan great Imran Khan was least pleased and utterly disappointed to see his country lose to India in the opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday. Imran who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup was left even more “pained” by the sheer margin of defeat and the tame effort put in by the team. Pakistan lost the contest at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 124 runs.

Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first. In a start-stop contest hurt by rain, India still managed to score 319 runs on a flat surface in reduced 48 overs. In reply, Pakistan surrendered meekly at 164 to lose by 124 runs. This means Pakistan will have to win their remaining two matches in Group B – against Sri Lanka and South Africa to have any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Imran Khan who is now a politician in the country also hit out at the Pakistan cricket establishment with the gap between Pakistan and India stretching further.

Shahid Afridi, another Pakistan great and former cricketer, expressed his disappointment with the team’s showing. (Read about it here)

