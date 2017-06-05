India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Painful to see Pakistan get thrashed by India without a fight, says Imran Khan

India won their opening ICC Champions Trophy game by 124 runs against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) India won their opening ICC Champions Trophy game by 124 runs against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan great Imran Khan was least pleased and utterly disappointed to see his country lose to India in the opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday. Imran who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup was left even more “pained” by the sheer margin of defeat and the tame effort put in by the team. Pakistan lost the contest at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 124 runs.

Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first. In a start-stop contest hurt by rain, India still managed to score 319 runs on a flat surface in reduced 48 overs. In reply, Pakistan surrendered meekly at 164 to lose by 124 runs. This means Pakistan will have to win their remaining two matches in Group B – against Sri Lanka and South Africa to have any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Imran Khan who is now a politician in the country also hit out at the Pakistan cricket establishment with the gap between Pakistan and India stretching further.

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it’s painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 4 June 2017

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 4 June 2017

And we will keep facing disappointment by defeats such as the one today. http://t.co/noxfc7srWN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 4 June 2017

Pak cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 4 June 2017

Shahid Afridi, another Pakistan great and former cricketer, expressed his disappointment with the team’s showing. (Read about it here)

