India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I’m under ‘no pressure’ for final against India, says Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali is presently highest wicket-taker in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters) Hasan Ali is presently highest wicket-taker in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters)

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns on Sunday at the Oval for the title clash. Pakistan marched their way into the finals after beating England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final while India paved their way after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi.

In a video shared by the Dawn, highest wicket-taker in this tournament, Hasan Ali talked about his performance and his plans in the all-important final against Virat Kohli-led Indian side.

“I want to thank Almighty for the kind of form I have right now and would look to continue with it.”

“You can say that it is a dream, but I had set a goal after the West Indies series to become the top bowler while in England,” Ali added.

“I am close to my goal and will try to maintain my title of top wicket-taker till the end of final,” Hasan Ali said, adding that he was “not under pressure” against India in the Champions Trophy final.

Talking about Azhar Mahmood, Hasan Ali told that the bowling coach has played a vital role in enhancing his skills with the ball.

“First of all, it is my hard work. Then I have learnt a lot from Azhar who is our bowling coach. Azhar has played a key role in my success with the ball. Moreover, I have been following the plans that he has given me and I have been pretty successful so far,” he said.

“I expect to produce similar kind of display with the ball and will try to play positive cricket,” he added.

Talking about his celebration gesture, Hasan Ali explained it.

“Yeah, it’s a pretty different kind of celebration gesture. Basically, it’s like a bomb that explodes and I thank the fans who are following this and I just want to repeat this action 3-4 times in Sunday’s final against India,” Hasan told.

