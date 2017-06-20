ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grand celebrations in Pakistan as team returns home

Hundreds came to welcome the Pakistan Cricket team at the Lahore International Airport. (Source: Twitter) Hundreds came to welcome the Pakistan Cricket team at the Lahore International Airport. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan welcomed their heroes – the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners – as they reached the Lahore International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. Thousands gathered in streets to welcome and celebrate with the champions and catch a glimpse of the trophy that came home for the first time for the Champions.

It was a major victory for Pakistan who won the Champions Trophy for the first time in their history. To make it even more special, they defeated their arch-rivals India by 180 runs to claim the trophy. It was a dream campaign for the team who got beaten by the defending champions India in their opening game by 124 runs.

Huge crowds gathered at the Lahore Airport to welcome their team, who reached home amid tight security. The players then left for their respective hometowns from Lahore where the celebrations continued unabated.

memorable day of lifee!! Thankyou @SarfarazA_54 for this unreal moment!😭😪❤️ pic.twitter.com/N6k7W43lh5 — Abdur Rahman (@imabdur25) 20 June 2017

Pakistan #CT17 heroes given rousing welcome at Lahore Airport #AikJeetAur 🇵🇰🏆 pic.twitter.com/c5GfGvyTCd — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 19 June 2017

Goosebumps!!!!! Love the reaction of crowd when they saw first glimpse of @SarfarazA_54 with 🏆 in his balcony pic.twitter.com/E74Q8Xvtil — Nabeel Hashmi (@HashmeNabeel) 20 June 2017

Hundreds of fans flocked outside Sarfraz Ahmed’s Karachi home where he held the trophy for display. Chants of ‘Paksitan Zindabad’ grew louder as the captain joined the fans of a cricket-crazy nation in celebration from his balcony.

“(We won) thanks to Allah and the prayers of the whole nation,” said Ahmed amidst loud cheers of ‘Long Live Sarfraz’. Flower petals were thrown at the players’ vehicles as they left the airport. Supporters climbed trees, balconies to get a better glimpse of their heroes and the shining trophy.

