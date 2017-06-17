India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: For us the final is another cricket match, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will lead Indian side in first major ICC event final on Sunday. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead Indian side in first major ICC event final on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Defending champions India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday. India came into the finals after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final while Pakistan thumped England by 8 wickets.

Indian captain Virat Kohli in the pre-match conference revealed the players mindset and how his side is preparing for the title clash.

“I know there are expectations and want team to do well. You can’t ignore the expectations. I’m sure I’ll be fine for tomorrow,” Kohli said.

Talking about the final match, the Indian skipper told that it was just another match for his side and there won’t be any changes at this stage of the tournament.

“It is important to remain calm in such situations. Don’t need to get distracted. It sounds funny, but the biggest learning is to stay off social media. For us the final is another cricket match. Not looking to change too many things, at this particular stage,” he said.

When asked about playing in crunch situations, the 28-year-old batsman said that he has the confidence to pull his team out of such situations.

“I visualize a lot, see myself in difficult situations convincing that I can pull the team out in those situations,” he added.

While India will be up against Pakistan at the Oval for the Champions Trophy 2017, India’s hockey team will play Pakistan at Olympic Park in World Hockey League Semi-final. Captain Kohli wished Indian hockey team for their tie.

“Wish the hockey team all the best for the India vs Pakistan match tomorrow,” he said.

