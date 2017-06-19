India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Watch Pakistan’s jubilant dressing room celebrations

Pakistan celebrate after winning ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Pakistan celebrate after winning ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

June 18 will go down the Pakistan cricket history as the day they won their maiden ICC Champions Trophy. To make the victory sweeter, they defeated arch-rivals and defending champions India by a huge margin of 180 runs to take revenge of the opening match which India won by 124 runs.

Pakistan, who were termed dark horses at the beginning of the tournament, showed a spectacular performance as India stars Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh failed. Hardik Pandya scored the most runs for his side at 76.

Pakistan had a brilliant start as opening pair of Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman laid the foundation of a big score in the final with a partnership of 128 runs.

As Virat Kohli accepted post the match that they were not at their best, Pakistan players were beyond themselves as could be seen from their dressing room celebrations. Throwing water at each other instead of champagne (because of Ramadan), the team chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Fast bowler Junaid Khan was ecstatic as he removed his shirt, danced around and threw water at his teammates after the match.

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said after the match, “We played like we had nothing to lose, now we are champions. It’s a very proud moment for me and my country, and thanks to the nation for supporting us.”

