Shikhar Dhawan has lunch with Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and families, see pic

Shikhar Dhawan, on Friday, posted an image on his Instagram handle of him having lunch with teammates Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Families of the players were also in the pic. “Enjoyed having lunch together at stop over before we reach london (sic.),” he said in the caption. Dhawan and Rohit played in an integral role in India’s dominant win over Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy and are set to play for India in the final against Pakistan.

Ajinkya Rahane has thus far been left out of the Indian squad in this year’s Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma rekindled their partnership at the top of the order for India. The two played together for the first time in nearly a year when India played Pakistan in the tournament opener. Since then, they have performed consistently to provide India a strong base to work on in their innings.

In the semi-final, Dhawan and Rohit made an opening partnership of 87. Dhawan was the man who played the aggressor, smashing a 34 ball 46 before being dismissed by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Rohit Sharma then stuck on with Virat Kohli to score a majestic 123, his 11th ODI century. He and Kohli, who made 96, put up an unbeaten partnership of 178 for the second wicket and thus led India to an eight-wicket triumph with nearly 10 overs in hand. India play Pakistan in the final at The Oval on Sunday.

