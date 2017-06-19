India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Final clash becomes most Tweeted ODI ever

#IndvPak becomes most tweeted ODI match. (Source: AP) #IndvPak becomes most tweeted ODI match. (Source: AP)

Pakistan, who entered the tournament ranked eighth, surprised everyone by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday after beating arch rivals and defending champions India. Their success and the rivalry between the two teams generated a record-breaking 1.8 million Tweets, the most in an ODI!

Since the last Champions Trophy that took place in 2013, sports and Twitter have become even more intertwined. Compared to the 2013 tournament, this year saw a 4X growth in the usage of the official hashtag. Even the official ICC account had a 4.75X growth in followers this year as compared to 2013.

“Cricket is what was happening on Twitter, and a historic #CT17 saw the record for the most Tweeted one day international of all time being broken by the India vs Pakistan final with 1.8 million Tweets from fans globally. With ICC launching the first ever Direct Message chatbot for sports on Twitter; engaging fans with video replies from captains and commentators; and Tweeting match videos through a Twitter Amplify partnership, it was a personalized and video rich experience for fans on Twitter,” said Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter.

The clash between the two rivals generated the most amount of conversation on the social media platform. #INDvPAK became the most tweeted about match in the tournament, followed by their group-stage encounter.

Top five most tweeted matches are:

#IndvPak (final)

#IndvPak

#IndvSA

#IndvBan

#EngvPak

Bangladesh became the third most talked about team on Twitter.

