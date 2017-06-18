India vs Pakistan final: R Ashwin’s worst figures without a wicket in ODIs

R Ashwin gave away 70 runs from his 10 overs. R Ashwin gave away 70 runs from his 10 overs.

In his last three one-day internationals for India, R Ashwin has had a tough time with the ball. The off-spinner has looked off colour in the ongoing Champions Trophy in England. He was dropped from the playing XI for India’s first match, against Pakistan, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He did not feature in the playing against Sri Lanka as well.

India brought Ashwin back into the playing XI in the third game against South Africa. Ashwin managed to pick a wicket but went for 43 runs from his nine overs. It was not good even by Ashwin’s own standards. Against Bangladesh, he failed to pick a wicket in his 10 overs which cost 53 runs.

But, the final nail in the coffin was against Pakistan in the final. His wicketless run continued as he failed to pick a wicket in the final as well. Ashwin went for 70 runs in his 10 overs. Combined, he has gone wicketless for 20 overs and given 123 runs in two matches.

The bowling effort against Pakistan was Ashwin’s worst without picking a wicket. He has never given so many runs and gone wicketless.

Even his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja could not prove to be effective in the final game. He gave away 67 runs from his eight overs. In his previous four matches in the tournament, he had picked up four wickets. But the performance against Pakistan in the final was his worst in the Champions Trophy.

Jadeja is India’s highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy history. He overtook Zaheer Khan after his one wicket against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

