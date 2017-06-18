India vs Pakistan Final stats, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman create milestone

Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden hundred against India. (Source: AP) Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden hundred against India. (Source: AP)

India are currently playing Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London. The contest brings together two neighbours from sub-continent in a mouthwatering showdown that has gone to script – contrary to what transpired when these two met in their tournament opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

A look at some key stats from the Final:

# The last time Pakistan openers added over 100 runs in two consecutive matches was back in 2003. This time Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman added 128 runs against India. Against England they had amassed 118 runs

# The 128 run stand between Ali and Zaman is the highest between these two teams in ICC tournament. The previous best was 84 runs between Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar in 1996

# Virat Kohli won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat. The team batting first has won the Champions Trophy only once – in 2013. All five other finals have been won by the chasing team

# Pakistan beat India in the 2009 Champions Trophy but India have a 13-2 win loss against their arch rivals

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App