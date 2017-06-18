India vs Pakistan final match, Champions Trophy: How to watch the live streaming in United States, US, Europe, England, UK, Australia, Middle East and Australia

India takes on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: File) India takes on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

In a mouth-watering encounter at the Oval in London, team India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale. This will be the first time that the two teams will be facing each other in a final after a span of 10 years. While India are two-time winners, Pakistan has never won this tournament.

In this edition, Pakistan’s road to the final has been anything but steady. They were off to a disastrous start when they suffered a 124-run loss against India. But from thereon, they got their act together and with some sheer luck and good cricket, they made their way to the final.

India, on the other hand, has been steady with their performances, playing some aggressive cricket. However, they did have one hiccup against Sri Lanka but from that, they have been clinical. Nevertheless, India will have the psychological advantage as they hold a 13-2 win and loss record over Pakistan in ICC tournaments. But what they must be wary about is Pakistan’s tag of being unpredictables and on their day being capable of defeating any side that stands in their path to success.

Here are the details of the final with comprehensive coverage on IndianExpress.com throughout the Super Sunday.

Venue: The Oval, London, England

Date: June 18 (Sunday)

Timings:

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for India: 3:00 PM, 18th June 2017

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for US: 05.30 AM (EST) / 02.30 AM (PST)

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 live streaming for US: Willow tv

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for UK: 10.30 AM (BST)

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 live streaming for UK: Yupptv.com

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time in GMT: 09.30 AM

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for Mexico: 04.30 AM

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for Canada: 05.30 AM

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 live streaming for Canada: Willow tv

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for UAE: 1.30 PM

India vs Pakistan final cricket match champions trophy 2017 date and time for Australia: 7.30 PM

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd