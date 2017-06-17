India vs Pakistan Final, Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the final, live TV coverage, time in IST

Team India will take the field to defend their title while Pakistan eye maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. Team India will take the field to defend their title while Pakistan eye maiden ICC Champions Trophy title.

India’s quest for defending Champions Trophy title will be tested when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday at The Oval. Both the teams come in with massive wins in the semi-final. India sealed the final berth for the second edition on the trot after defeating Bangladesh by nine-wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, edged out England by eight-wickets.

The defending champions will feel more relaxed when they take the field on Sunday as they have a physiological advantage over their neighbours. With the top order being among the runs, Blue Brigade will have an edge over the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. Whereas, bowling continues to be Pakistan’s strength and they will once again rely on it to guide them to their maiden Champions Trophy title. They also have a chance to avenge their earlier defeat to Men in Blue.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan begins at 3:00 PM IST (Sunday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan will be played at The Oval. According to the weather forecast department, a stray afternoon t-storm is expected on Sunday.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan live?

The ICC Champions Trophy final can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

