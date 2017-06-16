India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag has a go at Bangladesh, Pakistan at same time

Virat Kohli took a light-hearted aim at Bangladesh, Pakistan after India’s win in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli took a light-hearted aim at Bangladesh, Pakistan after India’s win in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. (Source: AP)

After India beat Bangladesh with ease and comprehensively in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday, Virender Sehwag had a little jibe at both the neighbouring countries ahead of the final on Sunday. In the final, India take on Pakistan at The Oval with a chance to create a milestone to win the most number of Champions Trophy titles.

After India’s cruising nine-wicket win against Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Virender Sehwag in his usual witty way took to social networking website Twitter and wrote, “Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai. Father’s Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. (Well tried grandson. Great effort to reach semis. It is a home affair. Final with son on Father’s Day. Don’t take the joke seriously, son)”.

This could have been aimed at Rashid Latif who had lashed out at Sehwag’s tweet after India began the campaign with a simple win against Pakistan at the same venue. Sehwag had then tweeted, “Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK.”

In the contest on Thursday, Bangladesh were put in to bat first by Virat Kohli after winning the toss. The Tigers were coasting along at one stage before Kedar Jadhav broke the partnership to stop the flow of runs and eventually they put together 264/7 in the 50 overs. Chasing 265 for the win, India started strongly once again guided by the pairing of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Post Latif’ 15-minute tirade, Sehwag had written: “A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words,” in what could have been indirectly aimed at the former Pakistan wicketkeeper.

