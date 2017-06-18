India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan has advice for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of crunch game

Shikhar Dhawan has performed well in the previous ICC tournaments as well. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan has performed well in the previous ICC tournaments as well. (Source: Reuters)

It is all set for the final day of the ICC Champions Trophy when India plays against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval. Both teams are filled with young players and as they gear up for a high-voltage final, the key aspect for them would be to deal with pressure in crunch situations of the match.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final, ICC posted a video on Twitter where Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is getting some tips from the in-form opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan about handling pressure in the final. The caption of the video says,”What advice did @SDhawan25 have for @Jaspritbumrah93 ahead of his first ICC tournament final? #PAKvIND #CT17.

Bumrah asked about handling the pressure situations in the final, to which Dhawan replied,”Just take it as another game and for every player, there are different mantras which they use and for me it was remaining calm and cool, focusing on my process. I think you like to be calm and composed in the pressure situations and I’ve never seen you getting tensed so this would work for you.”

Dhawan has performed well in the previous ICC tournaments as well, on being asked about the secret behind his impressive form in big tournaments, he said,”Even I am trying to find the secret formula. But yes I am really happy to perform well for India in big tournaments and specially in Champions Trophy because it is tougher than the World Cup where you straight away play against the top teams.”

Lastly being asked about the atmosphere and crowd support ahead of the India and Pakistan final, Dhawan said,”They will be having huge expectations and for both the countries it’s going to be the same and we will try our best to win the match and bring back the trophy home.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd