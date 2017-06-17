India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I think we should put political issues aside and try to play more cricket, says Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad said that both India and Pakistan have an equal chance of clinching the final of the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Javed Miandad said that both India and Pakistan have an equal chance of clinching the final of the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

Former Pakistan batsman, Javed Miandad believes that the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan could provide a new start for both nations and would help in the revival of bilateral cricket series between the two countries. “I think we should put aside political issues and try to play more cricket. I want to see a revival of bilateral cricket,” the former captain said. Miandad was not willing to pick a favourite for the final on Sunday.

“If I talk fair than yes India at this time has a better team and more depth but I always believe that in a big match it is the moment that matters,” he said.

“What is important is how many players do you have on your team who are willing to put up their hands and perform on that day. I think Pakistan team has some good players who could be match winners.”

Miandad said that both India and Pakistan have an equal chance of clinching the final of the Champions Trophy. Whereas, former Pakistan captain, Aamer Sohail believes that India is currently the better side but they could get complacent which could work in Pakistan’s favour.

“After a long time, India has three or four good pace bowlers, good spinners and a very strong batting line-up and a very shrewd wicketkeeper. They are better than Pakistan player to player but I think they could get complacent and this could work to Pakistan’s advantage,” said Sohail.

