India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli will be under pressure, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir feels Virat Kohli’s wicket will give Pakistan an advantage. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Amir feels Virat Kohli’s wicket will give Pakistan an advantage. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan face a dwelling challenge against title contenders India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After losing their tournament opener against the Men in Blue, Pakistan have turned the tables around and have been blazing throughout. With bowlers doing the job for them in the semi-final match against England, bowling will once again be their strength against India’s extinguishing batting line-up.

After missing the semi-final clash against England due to a back spasm, Mohammad Amir is likely to be fit for selection. Amir, who possess a poor record against India, believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be under pressure as he is leading team India in his first big tournament.

“The India team relies on Virat Kohli and he will be under pressure because it’s his first big tournament final as a captain. There’s no doubt that his wicket will give us an advantage,” Amir said.

However, Pakistan have to worry about more than just Kohli as Indian batting line-up boasts the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Only concern for the Men in Blue is that their middle order has not spent a lot of time in the middle as their top three batsmen have taken them over the line.

With 317 runs from four matches, Dhawan tops the highest run-scorer list while Rohit (305) and Kohli (253) are placed second and fifth respectively.

