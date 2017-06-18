India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli fails with bat

Virat Kohli scored 5 runs. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 5 runs. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli tasted a rare failure with the bat when he was undone for 5 runs by Mohammad Amir on the fourth ball of the third over while trying to guide a back of length delivery towards the onside. The Indian captain closed the face of the bat early and gave a catch to Shadab Khan at Point. The right-hander got away on the previous delivery when Azhar Ali dropped a sitter at first slip as he edged an outside off-stump delivery.

Chasing a mammoth 339, India began their proceedings in the most dismal fashion. They lost Rohit Sharma for a duck to Amir in the very first over while Kohli in the fourth. Wickets kept tumbling for India at regular intervals and they were left tottering at 54/5.

Earlier, Pakistan compiled a total of 338/4 in 50 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed an incredible hundred during the course, his maiden ton in ODI format to continue his dream run with the bat. Zaman began his ODI career in this Champions Trophy against South Africa and scored 31 while had two fifties under his belt prior to this game. On the other side, Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez scored individual fifties while Babar Azam notched up 46 in the process.

India went into the finals after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final match. Kohli had scored 96 in the semi-final against Bangladesh. It was part of 178-run partnership with Rohit Sharma as India made light work of the 264-run target set by Bangladesh.

