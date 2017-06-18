India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shah Rukh Khan sports India jersey ahead of final

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for India. (Source: Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan cheers for India. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led India take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final on Sunday at the Oval. A high-voltage clash is being expected to unfold with both sides looking in great touch. Resurgent Pakistan would seek to continue the streak against an Indian side who have been favourites in the tournament.

While the world is preparing for the big clash in London, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is all set to cheer for the Men in Blue. In a photo that he uploaded on his social media hand, Twitter, SRK wrote, “All spruced up 2 cheer for CT17 Finals. Also excited to present the MiniTrails to the world #JabHarryMetSejal”

All spruced up 2 cheer for CT17 Finals. Also excited to present the MiniTrails to the world #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/hPZDXz1uFo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 18 June 2017

India marched into finals after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final by 9 wickets.

