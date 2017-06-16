India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rishi Kapoor indulges in banter with Pakistan politician Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

The tweets did not go well with Pakistan supporters. (Source: Twitter) The tweets did not go well with Pakistan supporters. (Source: Twitter)

The cricketing world awaits the mouthwatering final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where Pakistan take on defending champions India on 18th June at the Oval. The war of words has already started two days before the final as Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor ribbed into the impending final between the two nations – a repeat of their tournament opener which India won by a massive 124 run margin.

India booked their place in the final after beating Bangladesh by nine wickets cruising to the 265 run target with nearly 10 overs to spare. Earlier, Pakistan had stunned an unbeaten England by eight wickets to send the hosts packing from the tournament. Now it is the turn of the explosive India vs Pakistan encounter with India looking to successfully defend their crown while Pakistan eye their first trophy.

In his first tweet, Kapoor said, “PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! (PCB, please send a cricket team. Earlier you had sent a hockey or Kho Kho team. Because on 18th June (Fathers Day) your father is playing with you lol)”.

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 15 June 2017

After his tweets received a heated reaction from Pakistan fans, the actor again tweeted saying,”Why do you people divert from the main contention. For me Cricket is huge. Talk on that,don’t digress. I know and my country knows who I am!”

Why do you people divert from the main contention. For me Cricket is huge. Talk on that,don’t digress. I know and my country knows who I am! http://t.co/r5Aum2h22l — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 15 June 2017

A few minutes later, Kapoor asked for peace and leave between the countries while being okay with a sporting defeat to arch-rivals. “Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love (Okay let it be. You people go win and win a thousand times but please stop terrorism. I accept defeat. We want peace and leave)”.

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 15 June 2017

Rishi’s initial tweet drew a strong response from Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, politician in the Awami Muslim League party, when he said, “Jin k Baap daado ko Pakistan nay paal pos k bheja ho ab woh humay dars dyngay Fathers day ka. (Those whose fathers and forefathers were brought up in Pakistan, will give us lecture on Fathers Day).”

Jin k Baap daado ko Pakistan nay paal pos k bheja ho ab woh humay dars dyngay Fathers day ka. http://t.co/HWCuXkHjyQ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) 15 June 2017

Everyone is waiting eagerly for the final and it will be interesting to see the on-field battle among the players as both teams have registered a thumping win in the semifinal and are all geared up to face each other with lots to play for.

