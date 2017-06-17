India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Relive all finals between the arch-rivals

India will play Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP) India will play Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP)

On September 24 2007, India and Pakistan set up a perfect clash when they met each other in the final of the inaugural World T20. Ten years down the line, fans from both sides are eagerly waiting another India-Pakistan final to unfold and this time it’s in the ICC Champions Trophy. India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday for the title clash at The Oval. India are seeking to defend their crown while Pakistan, on the other side, are looking to win their first Champions Trophy. But before the arch-rivals take centre stage on Sunday, let us take a look at the finals where the two teams have met earlier.

1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship

India at the time were World champions and they yet again proved the reason of being one of the most sought after sides in world cricket. It was the final of Benson & Hedges World Championship in 1985 and India were up against Pakistan in Melbourne. Batting first, Javed Miandad’s side compiled a total of 176/9 in allotted 50 overs. Kapil Dev and L Sivaramakrishnan scalped three wickets apiece. In reply, Ravi Shastri and Srikanth gave a perfect start to India. The openers notched up a hundred-run stand for before Srikanth was undone by Imran Khan for 67. Shastri remained unbeaten at 63. India won the match by 8 wickets.

1986 Austral-Asia Cup



India and Pakistan set up another final in 1986 in Sharjah and this time the event was Austral-Asia Cup. India were put into bat first by Imran Khan and the openers Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar responded well to put 117 runs for the first. Srikkanth was scalped by Abdul Qadir for 75 but that didn’t really affect India’s batting as Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar who came in at number three put another partnership of 99 runs. Vengsarkar was dismissed for 50 by Akram and India lost the plot from there on. From 216/2, India were reduced to 242/5 and were eventually restricted to 245/7 in 50 overs. Gavaskar top scored for India with 92 runs. Pakistan during their chase lost Mudassar Nazar but an inning of 116 runs from Javed Miandad anchored Pakistan to a win by 1 wicket after he scored a last ball six off Chetan Sharma.

1991 Wills Trophy

India asked Pakistan to bat first in Sharjah in Wills Trophy final. Manoj Prabhakar removed Aamer Sohail early while Kapil Dev removed Sajid Ali for 10 to reduce Pakistan to 23/2. but a partnership of 171 for the third wicket between Zahid Fazal and Saleem Malik did the damage for India. Fazal was though retired hurt for 98 while Malik was removed by Prabhakar for 87. Pakistan scored 262/6 in 50 overs. India in reply lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 190 to hand a win to Pakistan by a margin of 72 runs.

1994 Pepsi Austral-Asia Cup

India were once again facing Pakistan in Austral-Asia Cup in 1994. Pakistan after batting first posted 250/6 in 50 overs after riding on half-centuries from Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali. India began the chase in the most dismal fashion after losing Ajay Jadeja for a duck. The men in Blue kept on losing wickets ay equal intervals and their innings was wrapped up for 211. Vinod Kambli top scored with 56 as India lost the match by 39 runs.

1998 Silver Jubilee Independence Cup



India and Pakistan met in the finals of Silver Jubilee Independence Cup in Dhaka. It was the best of three fixtures in the final match. In the first final India notched up a win by 8 wickets after they chased down a target of 213 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 95 in the process.

In the second final, Pakistan squared it all after winning the match by 6 wickets. India were all-out for 189 while batting first and Rashid Latif’s side chased down the target in 31.3 overs after losing 4 wickets.

The first two finals might have been as one-sided affairs but the third one gave the fans every reason to cheer. Pakistan in 48 overs smashed 314/5. Saeed Anwar scored a mammoth 140 while Ijaz Ahmed smashed 117. In reply, India rode on Sourav Ganguly’s 124 to grab the win and title by 3 wickets.

1999- Pepsi Cup

Pakistan this time dominated India in the final of Pepsi Cup. Wasim Akram’s troops after batting first, scored 291/8 in 50 overs in Bangalore. Inzamam-ul-Haq top scored with 91 in the process. In reply, Ajay Jadeja-led side was bundled out for 168 runs to give Pakistan a win by 123 runs.

1999 Coca Cola Cup

India didn’t even cope up with the loss they suffered against arch rivals in Pepsi Cup final, Pakistan produced another winning performance against Azharuddin’s men. This time the venue had shifted to Sharjah. Batting first India’s willow holders produced the most dismal performance as the innings were wrapped up for 125 in 45 overs. Pakistan evenntually chased down the target by 8 wickets.

2007 World T20



World T20 2007 certainly marked the resurgence for both India and Pakistan. The two Asian sides had experienced dismal show in the 50-over World Cup and needed to turn tables. The neighbours had met in group stages where India won in the bowl out. India batting first scored 157/5 in 20 overs. In reply Pakistan were left tottering at 104/7. But some sensible batting from Misbah-ul-Haq took the game in the final over where they needed 13 runs. Harbhajan Singh was left with one over but instead, Dhoni handed over the ball to Joginder Sharma. The first ball was wide, the next was a dot delivery and the third went for a six to reduce the asking rate. Pakistan now required of 6 runs off 4 balls. But a shot from Misbah shattered Pakistan’s dreams of lifting the 2007 World T20. He hit this delivery straight into Sreesanth’s hands who was positioned at short fine-leg. Pakistan were all-out for 152.

2008 Kitply Cup, Final

Pakistan after batting first posted 315/3 in 50 overs. Salman Butt and Younis Khan smashed individual hundreds for their side. In reply India fell short by 25 runs to lose the final.

