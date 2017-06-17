India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: R Ashwin suffers knee injury scare

R Ashwin had a slight scare during practice on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin had a slight scare during practice on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

As India prepared for the India vs Pakistan final in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, there were some anxious moments for the medical staff and the team management with R Ashwin sitting out briefly following a knee injury. However, those concerns were quickly allayed as he removed to the nets after a 30 minute period.

During the fielding drill involving Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and Ashwin, the off spinner went down on his right knee while taking a catch. As he landed, his weight shifted to the right knee and needed immediate medical attention.

Ashwin then stopped the fielding session for himself as others continued. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed to his aid as Ashwin hobbled for a bit. Ice pack was applied to his right knee and he took a half hour break. After 30 minutes, Ashwin returned to the bowling nets following some short strides under close supervision of Farhart. Ashwin bowled in the nets while sporting a knee cap and didn’t look in discomfort then on.

During the practice session, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya worked at perfecting their yorkers with many deliveries finding the block hole. India are looking to win their third ICC Champions Trophy event and second in a row while Pakistan are seeking their first.

