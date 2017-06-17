India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mohammad Amir is fit and will play, confirms coach Mickey Arthur

Mohammad AMir will play against India in final of Champion Trophy 2017. (Source: AP) Mohammad AMir will play against India in final of Champion Trophy 2017. (Source: AP)

Mohammad Amir is fit to play and he will be seen in action in the final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday against India at the Oval as revealed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Amir who missed the semi-final match against England due to back spasm will be back in the Pakistan’s playing XI for the final clash.

Coach Mickey Arthur during the pre-match conference confirmed that Amir is fit to play.

“He’s fit to play, and he will play,” told Arthur.

Earlier Amir while talking to AFP told about his recovery. “I am fast gaining fitness,” he told.

Adding more, Amir told that he wasn’t feeling any discomfort while bowling in the nets.

“I bowled in the nets and felt no discomfort and since we have one more day (to prepare) I hope the recovery will be complete,” explained Amir, who took none for 32 in Pakistan’s 124-run defeat by India in the teams’ tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

Moreover, the fast bowler expressed his excitement about playing the final match against India on Sunday.

“I look forward to playing as it’s a big occasion,” added Amir.

India and Pakistan will battle it out at the Oval in the title clash on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd