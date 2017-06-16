India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough to be umpires



The International Cricket Council, on Friday, announced that South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the Champions Trophy final to be played between India and Pakistan on Sunday. It was further announced that Australian Rod Tucker would be the third umpire while Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will be the reserve umpire.

The ICC has announced its match officials for the #CT17 Final: On-Field: M Erasmus, R Kettleborough

Third: R Tucker

Fourth: K Dharmasena pic.twitter.com/mz8UoDUCef — ICC (@ICC) 16 June 2017

Erasmus will be standing in for his 71st ODI match. Kettleborough, who is a former Yorkshire and Middlesex batsman will be standing for his 72nd 50-over game. He was also umpire for India’s semi-final clash with Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd