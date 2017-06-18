India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball gives Fakhar Zaman early life

Indian bowlers started with a dominating start against Pakistan openers. With the pitch likely to support spinners, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah didn’t let Fakhar Zaman or Azhar Ali free their hands in the first couple of overs. With just seven runs in three overs, Pakistan batsmen were looking for something extraordinary to pick some pace.

And Indians were looking for that opportunity where Pakistan batsmen make some mistake while looking for runs. In the third over, Bumrah got an outside edge of Fakhar, who was going for a big one but could only find MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

A fine edge sends Zaman walking, only to return moments later thanks to Bumrah overstepping! 🎥 WATCH: http://t.co/tB51Gj7Fq2pic.twitter.com/kazEp1alIu — ICC (@ICC) 18 June 2017

Fakhar was on his way back before umpire Marais Erasmus asked him to stay as he asked the TV umpire if Bumrah had overstepped. Fakhar Zaman gets an early life. Can he and Pakistan make India pay?

