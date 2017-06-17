India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India lead Pakistan 13-2 in ICC tournaments

India take on Pakistan on Sunday in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: Reuters) India take on Pakistan on Sunday in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: Reuters)

Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday at the Oval. The Men in Blue are in sublime form in this tournament while Pakistan on the other side have impressed everyone with their composure in crunch situations. An India-Pakistan clash is always an exciting one for the fans and spectators and the encounter on Sunday surely promises to be another one. But before the two neighbours lock horns with each other, let us take a look at some of the statistics.

#India hold 13-2 win-loss record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments (including wins in one-over eliminators). Moreover, India have won the last seven head-to-head matches in ICC events.

#Pakistan lead India 7-3 in finals of ODI tournaments.

#India have lost just one wicket in powerplays. However, the dot-ball percentage in 63.90. Only Bangladesh have poorer figures with 73.75%.

#Fakhar Zaman and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 102 runs in powerplay overs. Pakistan’s Zaman however, has the highest strike rate (127.50).

#Indian bowlers have conceded runs at an economy of 4.19 in first ten overs.

#Indian batsmen have a strike rate of 95.35 between overs 11 and 40.

#Pakistan bowlers have scalped 17 wickets between overs 11 and 40.

#Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali is the highest wicket-taker so fat in the competition with 10 dismissals to his name.

#Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 317 runs so far in the competition.

#Junaid Khan has dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli across 22 balls bowled.

