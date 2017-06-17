India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I wish our hockey team the best, says Virat Kohli; watch video

India take on Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP) India take on Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP)

While Indian cricket team will take on Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday at the Oval, India men’s hockey team will battle it out against Pakistan at Olympic Park in World Hockey League semi-final group game.

India have now registered two wins on the trot in the tournament, beating Scotland 4-1 and then defeated Canada 3-0. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli wished the hockey team during the pre-match press conference and added that he though has played with synthetic hockey balls during the indoor net session but has never tried a hand at hockey.

“I have played with synthetic hockey balls (during) indoor net session, but never tried hockey. It is very scary I feel, getting hit on the face from a penalty corner (he meant dragflick). I don’t know how those guys do that. You need a lot of guts to do that. I wish our team the best,” he said.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Virat Kohli’s troops would now be looking to defend their title that they won in 2013 edition under the leadership of MS Dhoni after beating hosts England in the final by 5 runs. India and Pakistan have met each other on four occasions in Champions Trophy and have won two matches each.

The men in Blue began their 2017 Champions Trophy campaign against the same opposition and defeated Sarfraz Ahmed-led side by 124 runs (D/L method). They were later defeated by Sri Lanka by 7 wickets while the defending champions attained the winning podium against South Africa by 8 wickets. Later, India locked horns with Bangladesh in the semi-final match and defeated the neighbours by 9 wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd