India vs Pakistan final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya etches his name in record books with fearless batting

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed a glimpse of his abilities with the bat after the right-handed batsman scored 76 runs off just 43 balls against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack.

Pandya completed his fifty in just 32 balls and notched up the record of the fastest half-century in an ICC event as he went past Australia’s Adam Gilchrist’s record of scoring a fifty in 33 balls. Gilchrist achieved the feat in World Cup 1999.

The right-handed player came in at number seven when India’s team score read 54/5. Pandya took on the responsibility from there on and began the hammering with his willow that eventually went in vain as he was run out after a confusion in the middle between him and Ravindra Jadeja.

The swashbuckling Hardik Pandya gave India some hopes with his batting display which eventually ended in vain.

Earlier, Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman’s maiden ODI hundred to smash 338/4 in 50 overs. India in reply began the proceedings in the most dismal manner as they lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over of Mohammad Amir while Kohli was too was sent back in the hut in the fourth over. Kohli had his bit of luck as well. He was dropped at slips by Azhar Ali at slips off Amir but was dismissed next ball. Kohli closed the face of his bat early and got a leading edge and caught at point after scored five runs.

