India vs Pakistan Final: Fakhar Zaman’s dream run continues, hits maiden ODI hundred

Opener Fakhar Zaman has been in sublime form after making his debut in the Pakistan jersey in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against South Africa. The aggressive left-hander went on to compile his maiden ODI hundred against India on Sunday to add icing on the cake. He had previously scored two half-centuries and 31 in the tournament. The left-handed batsman continued his form with the bat in the final against India at the Oval. Zaman brought up his century in 92 balls and it saw 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan were put into bat by Virat Kohli and the right-left opening combination responded well to score a partnership of 128 runs before Azhar Ali was sent back of a run-out after a terrible mix-up.

Zaman was a bit lucky in the fourth over of the innings. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was bowling this one and he scalped Fakhar when he was on three after edging a bouncy, length delivery and the catch was completed by MS Dhoni quite easily. Fortunately for Zaman, though, the umpires took another look at the delivery and decided it was a no-ball. He survived and the Pakistan openers pushed paddle from there on.

During the process, Fakhar Zaman became the only second Pakistan batsman after Majid Khan to go past 50-run mark consecutively for the third time in an ICC tournament.

India are defending the Champions Trophy title that they won in 2013 after beating England in the final while Pakistan are seeking to bag their first Champions Trophy title. India had also previously defeated Pakistan in their Group B match.

