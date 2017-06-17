India vs Pakistan final cricket match Champions Trophy 2017 venue, date and time for India, US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Canada, Mexico, UAE and Australia

India take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) India take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy with a chance to become the team with the most number of Champions Trophy won. India have already become part of history for the tournament by reaching their fourth final – a record by any team. In the final they face a Pakistan side who have never reached the final and have turned things around dramatically as the tournament has progressed. The two teams met in their opening game where India won by 124 runs but they’ve improved as things have gone on and it has become the most visible in their eight-wicket win over England in the semi-final.

Here are the basic details of the final with comprehensive coverage on IndianExpress.com.

Venue: The Oval, London, England

Date: June 18 (Sunday)

Timings in:

India: 3 PM IST

US: 05.30 AM (EST) / 02.30 AM (PST)

UK: 10.30 AM (BST)

GMT: 09.30 AM

Mexico: 04.30 AM

Canada: 05.30 AM

UAE: 1.30 PM

Australia: 7.30 PM

