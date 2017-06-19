India vs Pakistan: Do not judge Virat Kohli on the basis of just one game, says Adam Gilchrist

Virat Kohli and his sdie suffered a dramatic loss against Pakistan in the finals. Virat Kohli and his sdie suffered a dramatic loss against Pakistan in the finals.

After team India’s dramatic loss to Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy several questions were raised on skipper Virat Kohli and his ability to lead the side. However, Kohli has found support in the form of former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist who claimed that Kohli that Virat Kohli has led the team well enough and carried it through the phase of transition. Hence, he must not be judged on the basis of just one game, where he and his team did not perform up to the mark.

Speaking to the media, Gilchrist said, “I think Virat’s transition has been excellent. You should not judge him on one game. His tournament was brilliant. He had some really difficult times in England previously. So he had proved that he can play over there. He strikes me as an amazing young man who loves and cherishes and relishes all the responsibilities. So I think he is the right man to be leading the team,” he added.

Commenting on the result of the final, Gilchrist admitted he was a bit surprised. “It was a big surprise to see the result, but Pakistan is unpredictable. India had a fantastic tournament. But it was quite disappointing not to win the most important game of the tournament, in the finals. That is the limited-overs cricket. Anyone can beat anyone on any given day. And this tournament proved the same,” he said.

Gilchrist also lauded former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said, “”MS Dhoni was a wonderful captain. He is an inspirational leader.”

