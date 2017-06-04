India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: It feels great to deliver in such a big game, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh played a blistering 53-run knock which helped India to score 127 runs in their last 11 overs. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh played a blistering 53-run knock which helped India to score 127 runs in their last 11 overs. (Source: Reuters)

It was the batsmen’s day at Edgbaston as India hammered massive 319 for the loss of three wickets against Pakistan with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh showing their class with fifties.

Yuvraj Singh played a blistering 53-run knock in just 32 balls which helped India to score 127 runs in their last 11 overs. He smashed 11 boundaries and a six during his knock. Yuvraj’s 29-ball fifty is the fastest by an Indian in Champions Trophy and also the second fastest half-century by an Indian against Pakistan. Yuvraj along with Kohli had a 93-run partnership in just 10 overs, sending the ball to all parts of the ground.

After the first innings, Yuvraj Singh expressed his views regarding his crucial knock saying,”It feels great to deliver in such a big game, I was lucky that I got dropped, but capitalised in the end.

“The partnership between Rohit and Shikhar allowed us to bat deep. I think it’s a very good batting wicket. Because of the rain interruptions, you have to give yourself time. Hopefully we can get some wickets with the new ball.” he concluded.

Before Yuvraj came into bat, India’s opening pair fired a massive 136 runs for the opening stand with Rohit Sharma getting out on 91 and Dhawan departing on 68. Yuvraj was doubtful for the match against Pakistan, but after showing up his best at the crucial moment, like he always does in big tournaments, he has proved his importance in the side once again.

