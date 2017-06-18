India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final: Who is saying what on social media

India are taking on Pakistan at the Oval in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. The Men in Blue are looking to defend their title that they won in 2013 edition after beating hosts England in the finals while Pakistan are seeking to grab their first ever Champions Trophy tournament.
The Men in Blue marched their way into the finals after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final. India rode on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten hundred to get a place in final and set up a tie with arch-rivals Pakistan.
Here’s how pundits and experts are reacting on the game.
All the best #TeamIndia for the big final #INDvPAK. Cheering loud INDIA..INDIAAA with @jatinsapru @iamsrk @virendersehwag @cricketaakash …
— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 18 June 2017
Best of luck to both 🇮🇳 and 🇵🇰 in today’s #CT17 final🏏
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 18 June 2017
Wearing Blue, Green and Red tie today – neutral! #LordsTavernersTie #INDvPAK #CT217 pic.twitter.com/SgWyKVfIrD
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 18 June 2017
Big toss going India’s way. #CT17Final #CT17
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) 18 June 2017
Finally the Big Day begins with India winning the Toss #CT17 #INDvPAK #TeamIndia 👍🏆 pic.twitter.com/sJGXZryOza
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 18 June 2017
Despite d hype, d game is still played on the ground &is still a contest between bat & ball!!! Good luck Indian boys. @BCCI @ICC #indpak
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 18 June 2017
Think it is a far call that India start favourites. But will need to bowl with the new ball
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 June 2017
Look who supporting team India #Imran #ind #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qSeQioAvtJ
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 18 June 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Blessing in disguised we lost the toss.. If Pak team score 270+ then knowing the strength of Pak bowler they can defend that total …
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 18 June 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In big games no-balls often make a difference between defeat and victory.
India need to be careful.#ChampionsTrophyFinal
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 June 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App