India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final: Who is saying what on social media

India look to defend their title. (Source: AP) India look to defend their title. (Source: AP)

India are taking on Pakistan at the Oval in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. The Men in Blue are looking to defend their title that they won in 2013 edition after beating hosts England in the finals while Pakistan are seeking to grab their first ever Champions Trophy tournament.

The Men in Blue marched their way into the finals after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final. India rode on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten hundred to get a place in final and set up a tie with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Here’s how pundits and experts are reacting on the game.

Despite d hype, d game is still played on the ground &is still a contest between bat & ball!!! Good luck Indian boys. @BCCI @ICC #indpak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 18 June 2017

Think it is a far call that India start favourites. But will need to bowl with the new ball — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 June 2017

Blessing in disguised we lost the toss.. If Pak team score 270+ then knowing the strength of Pak bowler they can defend that total … — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 18 June 2017

In big games no-balls often make a difference between defeat and victory.

India need to be careful.#ChampionsTrophyFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 June 2017

