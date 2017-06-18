India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final: Pakistan’s maiden title sets Twitter on fire

Pakistan pulled off a dramatic win over defending champions India. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan pulled off a dramatic win over defending champions India. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan pulled off a dramatic win over defending champions India in the finals of the Champions Trophy. With this win, Pakistan won the coveted title for the first time in their cricketing history. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli chose to bowl first on a flat deck and that proved to be the undoing. The Indian bowlers had nothing much to exploit upon as the opposition batsman made merry on a belter of a wicket. Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show with a brilliant hundred while Mohammad Amir did the damage with the ball.

Fakhar Zaman was ably supported by Azhar Ali and together they forged the second successive opening stand of more than hundred. The other batsman too chipped in well. However, the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners as most of them went for more than seven runs per over. When India came out to bat, the early strikes by Mohammad Amir sealed the deal as India never got going. In the end, chasing a target of 339, India folded up for just 150.

Well played, padosi…completely outplayed us in all departments. Sarfaraz’s captaincy, Fakhar’s batting & Hassan’s bowling turned it around — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 June 2017

This spell from Amir is reminiscent of the one he bowled in the Asia Cup in Dhaka

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 June 2017

India have played today exactly like many thought Pakistan would do …. me including …. #Panic #INDvPAK #CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 18 June 2017

Meanwhile, after this win, the record between the two sides in ICC tournaments stands at 13 (India)-3 (Pakistan). Pakistan’s journey to the finals has been anything but steady. But despite getting beaten by India in the opening match they showed brilliant resilience in the finals to pick up the win.

