Pakistani anchor goes berserk after team’s win, challenges Narendra Modi; watch video

Sunday was a historic day for Pakistan cricket when they clinched their first Champions Trophy after beating arch-rivals India by a good margin of 180 runs. As emotions ran high in the country that was tagged as a dark horse at the beginning of the tournament, Pakistani anchor Aamir Liaquat on his current affairs show titled ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga‘ on BOL News went on a rant against India, former and current players of the defending champions, Bollywood stars and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the historic match for Pakistan, anchor Liaquat, who was clearly on an adrenaline rush, said, “Indian mothers will tell stories of this day to their kids, warning them to beware of going to the field against Pakistan, the team that comes and defeats by 180 runs.”

He also spoke on the much talked about ‘baap-beta’ analogy that trends during the India-Pakistan matches and got even more noise on Father’s Day. “Pakistan proved who the real Father was on the Father’s Day. Baap baap hota hai aur paap paap hota hai,” he said.

The anchor also hit out at Narendra Modi during his show on Bol TV, telling him to drown himself in the water that he has restricted Pakistan to use. “I want to tell Narendra Modi today to go drown in a handfull of water, the water that you have stopped us from having.”

The anchor also spoke on Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and TV anchor Arnab Goswami, has been in trouble on many occasions before and has also been banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for hate speech against activists.

Liaquat also took a dig at Rishi Kapoor in the video saying, ‘We don’t use Kapoor in our names, we eat Kapoors.” This was clearly aimed at the veteran Bollywood actor after Rishi’s tweets having a dig at Pakistan prior to the contest. He had asked and egged Pakistan to send a cricket team for the final in response to Pakistan’s tame effort in the tournament opener for the teams which India had won by 124 runs.

“Pakistan needed a trophy, a Champions Trophy. And the team got us that!” he ended.

