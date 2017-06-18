India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan bring back Mohammad Amir in place of Rumman Raees

Mohammad Amir called in for Rumman Raees in final. Mohammad Amir called in for Rumman Raees in final.

Pakistan made the tough call of dropping Rumman Raees, who impressed with his bowling on debut, to bring in Mohammad Amir for the Champions Trophy final against India at The Oval. Raees was called to join the squad in London for an injured Wahab Riaz on short notice. Though he did not play immediately, Pakistan handed him an one-day international debut in the big semi-final match against England.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that Amir is fir to play the game and is back in the playing XI while debutant of the previous game, Raees is out.

Raees had bowled against England and took two wickets for 44 runs from his nine overs. He picked the wickets of Alex Hales and Liam Plunkett.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd