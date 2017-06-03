India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Everything you need to know, in numbers

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni during Team India’s net session. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni during Team India’s net session.

India and Pakistan rarely play each other these days and the rare occasion comes only in ICC tournaments. The last time the two teams met in the major ICC tournament was back in 2015 when India beat Pakistan in the World Cup. Virat Kohli, now captain of the ODI side, played a leading role in the win as he hit a brilliant hundred in the big game. While India are unbeaten in World Cup contests against Pakistan, the head-to-head in Champions Trophy is 2-1 in Pakistan’s favour. Here’s a quick look at some other numbers before the coin goes up for a toss in Birmingham on Sunday.

In World Cups, India have won 6 while Pakistan are yet to get off the mark against the Men in Blue. In Champions Trophy however the count is 2-1 in Pakistan’s favour and again 5-0 in India’s favour for the World T20. In all ICC tournaments, India have a 12-2 scoreline in their favour. Here’s a quick look at the two team’s previous encounters in the second major ICC tournament.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2004 (winner- Pakistan by 3 wickets)

Most runs (Pakistan) – Yousuf Youhana (81)

Most runs (India) – Rahul Dravid (67)

Best bowling figures (Pakistan) – Naved-ul-Hasan (9-1-25-4)

Best bowling figures (India)- Irfan Pathan (9-1-34-3)

Man of the match- Yousuf Youhana

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2009 (Winner- Pakistan by 54 runs)

Most runs (Pakistan) – Shoaib Malik (128)

Most runs (India) – Rahul Dravid (76)

Best bowling figures (Pakistan) – Saeed Ajmal (8.5-0-31-2)

Best bowling figures (India) – Ashish Nehra (10-0-55-4)

Man of the match- Shoaib Malik

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2013 (Winner- India by 8 wickets)

Most runs (Pakistan) – Asad Shafiq (41)

Most runs (India) – Shikhar Dhawan (48)

Best bowling figures (Pakistan) – Saeed Ajmal (5-0-29-1)

Best bowling figures (India) – B Kumar (8-2-19-2)

Man of the match- B Kumar

