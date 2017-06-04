India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for India, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar is not part of the commentary team but is in the stands to cheer for the Indian team. (Source: Hotstar screengrab) Sachin Tendulkar is not part of the commentary team but is in the stands to cheer for the Indian team. (Source: Hotstar screengrab)

Sachin Tendulkar is at Edgbaston to cheer for India in their ICC Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. Tendulkar is not part of the commentary team for the tournament but was spotted in conversation with former BCCI President Niranjan Shah.

Tendulkar has played quite a few memorable innings against Pakistan. His debut came against Pakistan when the team fielded the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in their pace-bowling department.

The match at Edgbaston has been touted as one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. The last time India and Pakistan met in a One Day International match was in 2015 at the ICC World Cup in Australia. India have thus far lost only twice to Pakistan in ICC tournaments and both losses have come in the Champions Trophy.

India had lost the toss and been put to bat first by Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, opening the Indian innings for the first time in 18 months, got India off to a strong start. The pair put up 136 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan was dismissed on 68 by Shadab Khan.

