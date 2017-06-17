India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 Final tickets: Tickets being resold for a fortune

India vs Pakistan is expected to be a sold out event. (Source: AP) India vs Pakistan is expected to be a sold out event. (Source: AP)

India vs Pakistan is always a hot property and the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval is no different. To make things even better, it will decide the winner of the tournament that pits together the top eight ranked sides in the cricketing world. To be played in London, the tickets have all been snapped up and even the resale by some is going for a staggering 15-times the regular price.

As per the rules stipulated by the ICC, in accordance with the official ticketing partners, tickets can only be resold back to the official channel and go back for sale for their face value. But the tickets are going for as much as £2,000 on sites such as Viagogo and Stub Hub which allows buyers to take the tickets for the highest bid. In one instance, a fan who had originally paid £140 for the tickets received offers for as high as £1,100.

It is the first final between the two sides in a decade as it comes exactly 10 years after India beat Pakistan in the World T20 Final in a nail-biting finish in South Africa. The viewership for an India vs Pakistan contest in cricket goes in comparison with the thrill of the Ashes but the sheer numbers are incomparable. More than 83 million watched last year’s India vs Pakistan encounter at World T20 which was held in India and won by the West Indies.

