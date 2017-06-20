Azhar Ali thanks ‘legends’ Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh for spending time with his kids

The two teams may be arch-rivals on the pitch but off it, the players are known to share friendly relations. (Source: Twitter) The two teams may be arch-rivals on the pitch but off it, the players are known to share friendly relations. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali tweeted an image of his kids with Indian captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. The image was posted a day after Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. It was Pakistan’s first ODI title in ICC tournaments in 25 years.

“Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy….” said Azhar in his caption. In the pics, Azhar’s two sons are seen posing with Kohli, Dhoni and Yuvraj. The two teams may be arch-rivals on the pitch but off it, the players are known to share friendly relations. Before this, another video had surfaced of Shoaib Malik and Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood chatting with Kohli and Yuvraj after the match.

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy…. @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) 20 June 2017

India had come into the match as favourites to win the title. They had earlier thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in the tournament opener. But, at The Oval, they were in for a rude shock as Pakistan first put up a target of 339 for them to chase. Mohammad Amir then swooped in to take out the mighty Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli before the end of the 10th over itself. Hardik Pandya gave them a glimmer of hope after the subsequent dismissals of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni as he smashed 76 off just 46 balls in an innings peppered with big shots. But he was dismissed too and India were eventually bowled out for a paltry 158.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd