India vs Pakistan big hit on Twitter as fans get closer to cricketers

India beat Pakistan by 124 runs. (Source: Reuters) India beat Pakistan by 124 runs. (Source: Reuters)

India-Pakistan match in an ICC event always creates a buzz. The match between the two neighbours in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Birmingham on Sunday was no different. Fans of the two countries came from around the world to witness the two countries playing each other for the first time since 2015 World Cup.

While rain interrupted the game more than once and damped the spirit at the Edgbaston stadium, but there was no dampening the spirit of India vs Pakistan on Twitter. The micro-blogging site saw a big number of tweets during the game and fans enjoyed an interactive way to watch the game on social media.

When the two teams met in the World T20 in India last year, fans expressed themselves on Twitter but Sunday’s match show eight times more tweets than the match in 2016.

Apart from that, tweets from ICC also made the match interesting. Replays of important moments and #AskCaptain were interesting concepts during the match. Fans were allowed to tweet their questions to the winning captain using the hashtag #AskCaptain. Virat Kohli answered one question at the post match presentation.

Somehow miss #INDvPAK? Recap all the action through our Twitter moment! #CT17 http://t.co/PtFKHIVxlI — ICC (@ICC) 4 June 2017

“#INDvPAK was a Super Sunday for fans on Twitter. From interactions with ICC’s Direct Message experience, personalized video replies from Harbhajan Singh with #AskHarbhajan, live global TV Q&A with Virat Kohli through #AskCaptain, and match video highlights through Amplify, there was something for fans pre-, during and post-match. We saw eight times more Tweets with the official hashtag over the last India-Pakistan game in 2016. Big win on the field and on Twitter,” said Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter.

