On This Day: First India vs Pakistan match in a World Cup; watch video

India vs Pakistan is one of the most eyeballs grabbing rivalries in any sport and it just goes up a notch when it come to cricket. A popular sport in both countries, any India vs Pakistan match draws plenty of attention and viewers with packed houses irrespective of the location. Bring it to a World Cup and things get heated. The expectations, the rivalry is met with the even more fervour in big tournaments such as World Cup with so much to play for.

But despite the massive expectations from people towards the players, Pakistan have been unable to upsateg India in World Cup games. The two nations have met each other six times in the premier 50-over ICC event. In all but one of those six matches, India batted first before eventually stopping Pakistan from clinching victory. The closest Pakistan have ever come to matching India in the marquee event is at the 2011 World Cup when India beat Pakistan by 29 runs in Mohali.

However, the first of this famed rivalry began on March 4, 1992 in the Benson Hedges World Cup when India beat Pakistan by 43 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first, Sachin Tendulkar scored an impressive 54* from 62 balls to announce himself on the big stage. There were runs from Ajay Jadeja (46), Kapil Dev (35) and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (32) to take India to 216/7. Mushtaq Ahmed took three wickets while seamer Aaqib Javed picked up two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan could only get some runs courtesy opener Aamer Sohail who scored 62 runs from 95 balls with Javed Miandad also chipping in with a 40 run knock in the middle but an inconsistent showing with the willow left Pakistan short at 173 all out. Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath all took two wickets each.

