R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja ignored again; Dinesh Karthik returns to Virat Kohli-led India squad for New Zealand series

Off-spinner R Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were once again ignored for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 14, 2017 6:19 pm
India vs New Zealand, India squad, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, sports news, cricket, Indian Express R Ashwin missed out on being picked for New Zealand ODI series. (Source: File)
Off-spinner R Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were once again ignored by the selection committee after they announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand scheduled to begin from October 22. While Ashwin and Jadeja missed out on a place in the Indian team, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has made a cut back in the squad.

Moreover, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who were a part of the Indian dressing room have been left out.

The 15-member squad would be led by Virat Kohli while Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan would be the first-choice openers. Batsman Ajinkya Rahane is back in the dressing room after being dropped from T20I team that faced Australia recently.

Opening batsman Dhawan missed out ODI series against Australia to attend his ill wife and is now back for the 50-over contest. He did play in T20Is series against Australia that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The selection committee has gone for the same middle order comprising of Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni while there haven’t been any changes in the spin department too.

With Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, the onus to lead the pace bowling attack against the Kiwis would now be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Shardul Thakur

