India vs New Zealand: Twitterati applauds hosts for another series win

In a thrilling contest at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, it was team India who triumphed over a bitterly disappointed New Zealand when they won the 3rd and final ODI by 6 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 29, 2017 11:03 pm
India won the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
In a thrilling contest at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, it was team India who triumphed over a bitterly disappointed New Zealand as they won the 3rd and final ODI by 6 runs. The game, which went down to the wire, saw New Zealand require 15 runs in the final over but Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the difference at the end as he displayed a wonderful spell of death bowling to restrict the opposition. With this victory, India won its seventh consecutive series.

Put into bat India posted a mammoth total of 337 courtesy of brilliant hundreds by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In reply, New Zealand put up a spirited performance as Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls almost took them over the finishing line. But the visitors ultimately fell short by one hit. India’s series win saw Twitterati shower praises in heaps. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

For his brilliant 147, Rohit Sharma was awarded the man of the match award. Virat Kohli deservedly won the man of the series after notching up 263 runs in 3 matches at an average of 87.66.

