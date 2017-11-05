India vs New Zealand: Taking out Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan early was massive, says Colin Munro

Trent Boult picked up early wickets of Rohit Sharma (in picture) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: PTI) Trent Boult picked up early wickets of Rohit Sharma (in picture) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: PTI)

Colin Munro led the charge for New Zealand in the second T20 against India which allowed the visitors to level the three-match series at 1-1. He found it important to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan early in the chase of 197 runs – especially with how they began in the first T20 in Delhi. Munro further praised the bowlers for the win.

Trent Boult bagged both the wickets in the second over to deliver an early jolt into India’s effort to chase down a stiff target. Following their dismissal, India were reeling at 11/2. Earlier Monru’s smashing knock of unbeaten-109 runs led the Kiwis into a positive direction. “(It was) massive. (Grabbing) wickets halts the momentum of the team and those two players are in good form like we saw in the first T20,” said Munro in the post-game press conference. “They put on a record partnership (158) and for Trent to come out, stand up and lead the attack like he did tonight was outstanding. As was Adam Milne.”

“To come out and bowl like they did gave us a lot of momentum and belief and then the spinners (Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi) could come in and do their thing knowing that they were behind required rate from the start,” he further added.

Munro became the fourth player ever to score two T20 hundreds during his knock of 109 runs that contained seven sixes and as many fours. He said he relished batting in the shortest format. “I enjoy Twenty20, it’s a game where you know it’s a short game and you go out there to express yourself and when it comes off, it comes off. Sometimes you put too much pressure on yourself in the longer form where you’ve got to score runs all the time,” he said. “In Twenty20, you just got to go out there and express yourself and take the good with the bad. Sometimes it comes off like it did tonight and the other night it didn’t come off. You just got to go with the flow.”

Talking about his two T20 centuries, Munro said: “Obviously the first hundred you score for your country, it always means a lot against Bangladesh. Again to come to India, play against a tough opposition and score a hundred and bat throughout the innings, means a heck of a lot. The wicket was very good. I thought, when the bowlers bowled back of a length, changed their pace a little bit with a straighter line, I did find it quite tough to score. We bowled outstandingly well,” he added.

Munro and Martin Guptill put together a 105 run stand to open things off and the former reckons they have a good understand. “I think Guppy had a lot of the strike early and he got off to a good start. He said the wicket was good so just play your natural game. And that helps me, Guppy facing the first couple of balls. I think that’s a tough role because wicket could be sticky, skiddy, so he enjoys taking the first ball. The communication we have at the top of the order and throughout our batting is key in order to make (set up) those big targets. Guppy and I get along really well and it just naturally happens,” he said.

Munro also heaped praise on Santner and Sodhi, saying the two complemented each other well. “Spinners were outstanding, I think. You saw them bowl in the T20 World Cup here and they were outstanding. In any conditions, those two have bowled really well in tandem. They come from the same association back home, Northern Districts,” he said. “They’re always talking to each other as well, on and off the field about what pace to bowl and what areas to bowl to certain batters. I think they just feed off each other,” said the Durban-born batsman.

Surprisingly, the best player for the Kiwis this tour – Tom Latham – was not included in the playing XI for the game in Rajkot. “I think it’s a tough one on Tommy. He has been an outstanding batter on this tour so far. I think it’s just that both keepers are different kind of a bat, and I think they went with Glenn (Phillips) because of a different skill set. Maybe batting towards the death, few more options I think, I’m not too sure exactly, but that’s my take on it.”

