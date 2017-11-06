Rohit Sharma sarcastically quips at expert opinions

- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Online Cricket Streaming: IND vs NZ T20 live TV coverage, where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan didn’t get the desired start for the Indian team in the second T20 against New Zealand. The loss of two early wickets in chase of 197 runs, both to Trent Boult in the same over, handed the momentum to the visitors and despite Virat Kohli’s 65 runs and MS Dhoni’s 49-run support from the other end, India couldn’t go over the winning line and fell 40-runs short. This levelled matters in the three-match T20 series to 1-1 leaving it all to play for in the third T20 in Trivandrum on Tuesday.
During the mid-innings chat, Harbhajan Singh who comes on as an expert on Aaj Tak with Vikrant Gupta said the openers need to bat out the new ball for India to chase the stiff target. The spinner reportedly said that the target was “chaseable” but Sharma-Dhawan have to “play out the new ball”. However, that’s not how it transpired. A day later, the Mumbai batsman retorted sarcastically to that suggestion. In a Twitter reply he wrote, “Such a valid point we didn’t realise” which drew laughter from Yuzvendra Chahal.
The duo had provided India with a smashing 158 run start in Delhi in the first T20 to forge the highest opening wicket partnership for India in T20 format. The Kohli captained India side would hope for a repeat of the same on Tuesday.
