Rohit Sharma sarcastically quips at expert opinions

Trent Boult picked up early wickets of Rohit Sharma (in picture) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: PTI) Trent Boult picked up early wickets of Rohit Sharma (in picture) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan didn’t get the desired start for the Indian team in the second T20 against New Zealand. The loss of two early wickets in chase of 197 runs, both to Trent Boult in the same over, handed the momentum to the visitors and despite Virat Kohli’s 65 runs and MS Dhoni’s 49-run support from the other end, India couldn’t go over the winning line and fell 40-runs short. This levelled matters in the three-match T20 series to 1-1 leaving it all to play for in the third T20 in Trivandrum on Tuesday.

During the mid-innings chat, Harbhajan Singh who comes on as an expert on Aaj Tak with Vikrant Gupta said the openers need to bat out the new ball for India to chase the stiff target. The spinner reportedly said that the target was “chaseable” but Sharma-Dhawan have to “play out the new ball”. However, that’s not how it transpired. A day later, the Mumbai batsman retorted sarcastically to that suggestion. In a Twitter reply he wrote, “Such a valid point we didn’t realise” which drew laughter from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Such a valid point we didn't realise — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 5, 2017

😂🤣 — yuZvendra Chahal23 (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2017

The duo had provided India with a smashing 158 run start in Delhi in the first T20 to forge the highest opening wicket partnership for India in T20 format. The Kohli captained India side would hope for a repeat of the same on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd