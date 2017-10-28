Pollution body bars generator sets for India vs New Zealand T20 match in Delhi

India will play a T20 match against New Zealand on November 1 at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. India will play a T20 match against New Zealand on November 1 at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

CITING “VERY poor and severe” levels of air pollution in Delhi, the environment regulator appointed by Supreme Court Friday refused permission for the Indian cricket board and its Delhi association to use diesel generator sets at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium for India’s T20 match against New Zealand on November 1. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had on October 17 banned use of diesel generator sets (DGs) across Delhi, except for essential services, until March 15, 2018, as part of the Graded Response Action Plan to control air pollution.

On October 26, in separate letters to the EPCA, the BCCI and the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) requested a no-objection certificate to use DGs at the venue, saying they were indispensable for the smooth conduct of the day-night match, particularly for floodlights. Both assured payment of all necessary tax and fees, if any.

Responding to their letters, Bhure Lal, chairperson, EPCA Friday wrote: “…Unfortunately it will not be possible for us to agree to such a request as the ban on diesel generator sets is critical in view of the very poor and severe conditions that are prevalent in Delhi for air pollution.”

Lal wrote that the authority had received assurances from DISCOMS and the Delhi Power Secretary that temporary power connections would be provided to anyone within 24 hours of receipt of request. He asked the BCCI and DDCA to clarify whether the DISCOMS had refused any such request from them.

“We have in our last minutes made it clear that we allow for generator sets to be there as back-up but we would not like them to be used because we expect that power is available and therefore there is no need to use… generator sets,” he wrote.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lal said, “What is the need for diesel generator sets when electricity is fully available? Earlier, we had refused permission for DG sets to be used for a Tourism Ministry event.”

A BCCI spokesperson said, “We have been told by EPCA that the Delhi power authority has informed them there is no shortage of electricity in the capital. Now, the onus is on DISCOMS to provide us uninterrupted power supply,” the spokesperson said.

“Most of our associations use generators since that’s the only way we are sure that there wouldn’t be a sudden break in power,” the spokesperson said.

Justice Vikramjit Sen, the Delhi High Court-appointed DDCA administrator, refused to comment on the issue, saying that he was yet to receive a reply from the EPCA. DDCA officials said they have been using two generator sets to power the floodlights. “But of course, we wouldn’t use generators if we get 24-hour power supply,” an official said.

In the BCCI’s letter to EPCA, the board’s CEO, Rahul Johri, wrote: “DG Sets are the only source of power to ensure the uninterrupted coverage of the international match…”

The BCCI had sought an NOC for November 1, while the DDCA wanted it for the teams’ practice sessions and for testing equipment, too, two days before the match. Writing to the EPCA on behalf of the DDCA, Justice Sen wrote: “DG sets are the only source of power to the stadium…”

